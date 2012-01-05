SEOUL Jan 5 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co aims to raise revenue from its air conditioning business by 15 percent this year, a senior Samsung executive said on Thursday.

Samsung, which recently reorganised its home appliances division to be led by Yoon Boo-keun, head of the firm's more successful TV business, said its air conditioning business met targets last year but did not elaborate on 2011 growth rates.

Its home rival LG Electronics Inc said a day earlier that it would boost revenue from its air conditioning business by more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)