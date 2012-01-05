SEOUL Jan 5 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co aims to raise revenue from its air
conditioning business by 15 percent this year, a senior Samsung
executive said on Thursday.
Samsung, which recently reorganised its home appliances
division to be led by Yoon Boo-keun, head of the firm's more
successful TV business, said its air conditioning business met
targets last year but did not elaborate on 2011 growth rates.
Its home rival LG Electronics Inc said a day
earlier that it would boost revenue from its air conditioning
business by more than 10 percent.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)