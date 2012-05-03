May 3 Samsung Electronics is the
world's largest smartphone manufacturer and biggest user of
Google's Android operating system.
And, for some, that's the problem.
Samsung's meteoric rise - in the first quarter of 2011 it
shipped fewer smartphones than Apple, Nokia
or Research in Motion, but is now market leader - has
handed it a dilemma. Does it risk becoming a commodity
manufacturer of hardware, squeezed like the PC makers of old
between narrowing margins and those who control the software
that makes their devices run, or does it try to break into other
parts of the business - the so-called mobile ecosystem?
"It comes down to this sense of what it is they want to be,"
said Tony Cripps, principal analyst at Ovum. "Do they really
want to be one of the power players or are they happy enabling
someone else's ecosystem?"
To be sure, Samsung isn't in any kind of trouble, and isn't
likely to be so any time soon. Later on Thursday, it will launch
the Galaxy S3, the latest addition to its flagship range of
smartphones. Juniper Research expects Samsung to remain the No.1
smartphone manufacturer this quarter. The next iPhone upgrade is
expected around the third quarter.
"Android has done wonders for them," says India-based
Gartner analyst Anshul Gupta.
But still the company has its critics. They worry that
Samsung has yet to address the central contradiction of it
making devices that use someone else's operating system. By
licensing the free Android OS from Google, Samsung saves itself
millions of dollars in software development costs and license
fees, but leaves itself dependent on Google.
Horace Dediu, a former analyst for Nokia who now works as a
consultant and runs an influential blog at www.asymco.com, said
a similar debate went on at Nokia in the early years of the
smartphone. The conclusion, he said, was obvious: Microsoft
had shown that whoever owned the operating system could
relegate every hardware manufacturer to be a commodity player.
"So it's a puzzle to me now, years and years on," he said,
"to see companies like Samsung continuing to operate within the
operating system and ecosystem that other vendors control."
And Samsung, of course, is not alone. Nokia itself has
abandoned its own operating system, Symbian, in favour of
Microsoft's Windows Phone. But the consequences for Samsung and
other Android manufacturers are visible: While each has
customized the Android interface, these are "veneers", in the
words of Dediu, which "dissolve as soon as you jump into an
application of the core platform."
These tweaks also contribute to what is called
"fragmentation". As Google rolls out updates to its operating
system, they must first be tested and adapted by manufacturers
against their own customizations before being pushed out to the
handset. This slows down the update process and means many users
are stuck with earlier versions of Android. Nearly two thirds of
Android devices, for example, run Gingerbread, a version of the
operating system that was released in late 2010.
This further weakens Samsung's efforts to differentiate its
phones beyond merely the look and hardware specifications.
Analysts say Google's efforts to reduce fragmentation by
limiting what can be altered in more recent versions of Android
compounds such problems. Also, smartphones look increasingly
similar as they shift from keyboards to touchscreens.
All this creates a conflict of interest between the two
players that at some point may burst into the open. While
Samsung says it has welcomed Google's purchase of Motorola
, a handset maker, because of the U.S. firm's commitment
to supporting Android and its partners, it has also taken steps
towards some degree of independence.
For example it last year introduced its own Android software
store, Samsung Apps, which has about 40,000 apps - a handful
compared to Apple's 500,000 for the iPhone and 450,000 for
Android. And last month it announced its own mobile advertising
service, AdHub Market, apparently competing with Google's own ad
distribution network - its main source of revenue.
FOR BADA OR WORSE?
And while all but a fraction of Samsung's smartphones are
currently Android devices, the South Korean group has said it is
committed to creating devices for different operating systems -
what it calls a multi-platform strategy. Analysts said this has
so far been half-hearted.
It has an operating system called bada, for example, which
was on fewer than 3 percent of the world's smartphones last
year, according to Canalys, putting it ahead of Microsoft's
Windows Phone. But that's nothing compared to Android, which was
on nearly half of all smartphones shipped. "They've tried to
beat the drum for bada, but it hasn't had much traction," said
Jake Saunders, a Singapore-based analyst for ABI Research.
Samsung says it plans to introduce more models, but has also
said it may roll bada into another operating system called
Tizen, and is in any case building an ecosystem that would
improve compatibility between the two systems. It was keen to
stress, however, that while Android was an important part of its
strategy, phones running Windows and bada operating systems were
equally important. Given that bada and Windows phones account
for less than 5 percent of Samsung's total phone shipments, it
suggests Samsung will give greater weight to Windows and bada
phones in the months ahead.
But these are small steps given the scale of Samsung's
dependence on Android. Samsung, said Ovum's Cripps, is keenly
aware of the need to shape a broader strategy. "Especially in
the last year there's been quite a lot of thought internally
about which way they go with this."
EMBRACING ECOSYSTEM
If it wants to avoid merely competing at the bottom end of
the market with ZTE and Huawei, analysts
agreed it must develop an ecosystem that embraces software,
content, other devices and all the players that help make that
happen. This would inevitably pit it against Apple, Amazon
, Google and Microsoft. All have different business
models, said Cripps, but the same goal: to "own every element of
the consumer's online and mobile experience."
In some ways, Samsung is well positioned for this.
"Samsung is not just a phone maker like HTC so it does have
the potential to create platforms which deliver content and web
services to TVs, PCs, phones and media players, and connect
them," said Caroline Gabriel, research director at Rethink
Technology Research.
This is Samsung's competitive advantage, said Gabriel, as
the world shifts more to web-based technologies like HTML5,
which reduce the relevance of individual operating systems and
platforms like Apple's iOS and Android. Instead, applications
will be more like web pages, which can run on any device.
Samsung can draw on its extensive supply chain,
manufacturing capability and research and development facilities
to make this happen, Gabriel noted, but its challenge is to
overcome silo-like systems within the company and to learn how
to develop relationships with the outside world.
"Samsung has no track record of building a developer
ecosystem and even in the web that's going to be a challenge,"
she said. "It may have thought Google would be a solution, but
Google is too controlling."
MAKING IT APP-EN
It also requires deeper changes, said Ovum's Cripps - not
only to be the first Japanese or Korean company to break into a
world dominated by U.S. players, but to succeed where once-
dominant players like Nokia, RIM and Microsoft have stumbled. "I
can well understand any doubts they may have internally about
how they should push ahead with this," he said. "It is genuinely
very, very difficult."
Samsung has made some tentative steps, for example into
wedding its Smart TV business into partnerships with content
providers. And developers like Singapore-based Jon Petersen say
the company has put out feelers to outsiders to help work on
software applications - in apparent recognition of its own
weaknesses. Such weaknesses were visible even with the app it
published ahead of Thursday's S3 launch: nearly a third of
reviewers gave it the lowest rating, complaining it didn't work
properly.
For now, no one denies Samsung's pre-eminence.
"The zeitgeist right now is definitely towards high-end
Android devices of which Samsung is clearly the leader so I
don't think there's any instant danger," said Cripps. "It's more
a case of what Samsung wants to be in five years' time and
planning towards that."