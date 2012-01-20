SEOUL Jan 20 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Friday a German court ruled against it in a
patent suit versus Apple over mobile technologies, and
the firm has yet to decide whether to appeal the ruling.
Samsung counter-sued Apple in April, after the U.S. firm
filed a lawsuit claiming that the South Korean firm infringed on
its design rights and that Samsung's products "slavishly" copied
Apple's iPhone and iPad.
Samsung said Friday's ruling covers one patent and the
German court has yet to decide on the other two mobile
technologies that it claims Apple infringed.