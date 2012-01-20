* Further German court rulings set for Jan 27, March 2
* Samsung says has yet to decide whether to appeal
* Samsung spends $60 mln in Apple-related legal expense so
far-source
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 20 A German court ruled against
Samsung Electronics Co in a patent suit versus Apple
, another leg in a long legal battle as the two
technology giants jostle for top spot in the booming smartphone
and tablet markets.
Samsung, which passed Apple in the third quarter as the
world's top maker of smartphones, is locked in a bruising patent
tussle with the U.S. firm in some 10 countries from the United
States to Australia, France and Japan.
"This ruling related to only one of 13 patents that are
currently in suit between those parties in Germany, and of
dozens of patents on a worldwide basis," said independent patent
expert Florian Mueller.
"It's not the first rejection of a complaint involving these
two players, and barring a major surprise, it won't be the
last."
Samsung said Friday's ruling by a court in the German city
of Mannheim covers one patent out of the three mobile
technologies it claims Apple infringed. The German court will
decide on the other two patents on Jan. 27 and March 2.
"We are disappointed that the court did not share our views
regarding the infringement by Apple of this specific patent in
Germany," Samsung said in a statement.
The South Korean firm said it has yet to decide whether to
appeal Friday's ruling.
Apple first sued Samsung in April, claiming that the maker
of the Galaxy range of smartphones and tablets "slavishly"
copied Apple's iPhone and iPad models.
The ruling on the first full hearing in Germany comes after
Samsung won a round against Apple in early December when an
Australian court lifted a ban on the sale of its Galaxy tablet
computer in time for the busy Christmas shopping season.
That triumph was tempered by a setback the previous day in
Paris where another court rejected its bid to block sales of
Apple's iPhone 4S in France.
The quarrel has triggered expectations that some of the
pair's $5 billion-plus relationship may be up for grabs. Samsung
counts Apple as its biggest customer and makes parts central to
Apple's mobile devices including processing chips.
Samsung has spent some $60 million in Apple-related legal
expenses so far since the legal battle in April, a senior
Samsung executive said.
Apple is also involved in patent battle with other
smartphone markers using Google's free Android
platform, the fastest growing mobile operating system that is
also used on the Galaxy range.
Motorola Mobility Inc did not violate Apple's patent
in making some smartphones, a judge at the U.S. International
Trade and Commission (ITC) said in a preliminary ruling earlier
this month.
The ITC found in December that Taiwan's HTC had
infringed an Apple patent.