(Corrects first sentence to show sales start this week, not
last week)
SEOUL, Sept 20 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Thursday it plans to add Apple's
iPhone 5, wh ich goes on sale this week, t o its existing patent
lawsuits against the U.S. smartphone rival.
The fresh legal step by the South Korean firm comes as Apple
booked orders for over two million iPhone 5 models in the first
24 hours and the model hits store shelves on Friday.
"Samsung anticipates that it will file, in the near future,
a motion to amend its infringement contentions to add the iPhone
5 as an accused product," it said in a U.S. court filing.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)