UPDATE 2-Tesco to pay $162 mln to settle false accounting charges
* Will take 235 mln stg charge in next results (Adds background, shares)
SEOUL Dec 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday lost its bid to ban sales of Apple Inc's older iPhone and iPad in South Korea, as a court dismissed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. firm had infringed three of Samsung's mobile patents.
The lawsuit was part of the tech giants' global courtroom battle dating back to 2011, when Apple first sued Samsung for copying the look and feel of its iconic iPhone and iPad.
A judge at the Seoul Central District Court said Apple products such as the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and iPad2 did not violate Samsung patents on short message display methods and messaging grouping features.
The court ruled against a sale ban on the products and threw out Samsung's claim for 100 million won ($95,100) in damages.
In a separate ruling in August last year, the same court ordered Apple to pay Samsung 40 million won in damages for infringing two of the South Korean firm's wireless technology patents.
In the same ruling, Samsung was fined 25 million won for violating a patent relating to the so-called bouncing-back function used when scrolling electronic documents.
Apple and Samsung have gone to trial twice in the past two years in a San Jose, California federal court, where juries have awarded Apple roughly $930 million in damages.
March 28 British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said on Tuesday 2016 operating profit rose 22 percent despite paying out heavily on a number of gambler-friendly sports results towards the end of the year.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.