SEOUL, March 15 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Thursday a Dutch court rejected its 3G
patent bid to ban sales of Apple's iPhone and iPad in
the Netherlands.
But Samsung said the court ruled that it could seek damages
over the use of Intel chips, giving the South Korean
firm a partial victory in the latest skirmish between the
world's biggest smartphone makers.
Samsung and Apple are locked in escalating global patent
battle, as they jostle for the top position in the booming
smartphone and tablet markets.
Apple first the fired salvo in April 2011, arguing Samsung
had "slavishly" copied its iPad and iPhone and since then both
have taken legal action against each other in several countries
claiming patent infringements.
Samsung supplies mobile processors to power iPad and iPhone
and counts Apple as its biggest customer.
The Hague court ruled on Wednesday that Samsung can not
assert 3G patents against Apple products using Qualcomm's
baseband chips, as Samsung has a licensing deal with
the U.S. chipmaker.
But the court ruled that Samsung can proceed to
claim such rights against products that use Intel
chips, according to Samsung.
"(The) ruling by the Hague court provides Samsung with a
legal basis to move forward with the protection of our patent
rights," the South Korean firm said in a statement.
"Samsung has and will continue to stand ready to meet its
obligations in licensing its technology on fair and reasonable
terms."
The Dutch ruling comes as Apple returned to Samsung for the
initial supply of touch-screen panels to make its latest iPad,
which was unveiled last week and will hit store shelves on
Friday, deepening their business ties, according to industry
sources.