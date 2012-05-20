SEOUL May 20 Samsung Electronics'
mobile division chief JK Shin said on Sunday the South Korean
technology giant was still seeking to resolve differences in its
international patent war with Apple Inc..
"There is still a big gap in the patent war with Apple but
we still have several negotiation options including
cross-licensing," Shin told reporters at Seoul airport shortly
before his departure for the United States.
Asked about the prospects for Samsung's memory chip
business, Shin said the 4G chip shortage was expected to
continue until early in the fourth quarter of this year.
Shin was accompanying chief executive Choi Gee-sung, who was
scheduled to meet his Apple counterpart Tim Cook in a U.S. court
on Monday to resolve patent lawsuits over smartphones and
tablets.
Each firm claims its international patents have been
infringed by the other.