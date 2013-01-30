SEOUL Jan 30 A U.S. court has ruled that
Samsung Electronics Co did not willfully infringe on
some of Apple Inc's patents and denied a request by the
U.S. firm to raise patent damages awarded to it in its legal
dispute against the South Korean firm, a court ruling showed on
Wednesday.
Apple has sought to raise the $1.05 billion damages awarded
to it after a U.S. jury found in August that Samsung acted
willfully when it violated several of Apple's patents, which
could have formed the basis for the court to triple the damages
owed by Samsung.
In her series of rulings filed late on Tuesday U.S. time,
U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh also denied Samsung's request
for a new trial. Samsung has said a major patent verdict in
favor of Apple should be overturned.