SEOUL Aug 5 The South Korean government on
Monday expressed concerns about the decision by the United
States to overrule a sales ban of some Apple Inc
models.
The Obama administration vetoed a U.S. trade panel's ban on
the import and sale of some older iPhones and iPads, reversing a
ruling that had favored South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
over Apple in their long-running patent battle.
The move was vehemently criticized by the South
Korean media as "protectionism."
"We express concerns about the negative impact that such a
decision would have on the protection of patent rights," the
Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy, said in a statement.
The ministry called on the U.S. trade body and the Obama
administration to make "fair and reasonable decisions" as
Samsung faces a decision on Friday as to whether some of its
phones and tablets infringed on Apple's patents and should be
banned from imports into the United States.
Apple and Samsung, the world's top two smartphones makers,
have been waging a global patent war since 2011, filing multiple
lawsuits against each other over the design, interface and
technology of their devices.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in June banned
the import and sale of the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad 3G and
iPad 2 3G distributed by AT&T Inc, saying the devices
infringed on one patent owned by the South Korean electronics
giant.
Samsung had also accused Apple of infringing on three other
patents, but the ITC found that Apple did not infringe those. A
Samsung spokesman said on Monday the electronics giant in July
appealed the ITC decision on the three patents.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)