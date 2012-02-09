* Court says Galaxy Tab 10.1N is not copy of iPad
* Says there are "clear differences" between the two
* Says Samsung can continue to sell the tablet
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 9 Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's reworked tablet PC does not
look like a copycat version of the iPad, a German court said,
affirming a preliminary assessment and dealing another legal
blow to Apple Inc.
Apple is fighting several rival makers of smartphones and
tablet PCs in courts worldwide over intellectual property.
Samsung changed the design of its Galaxy Tab 10.1 for the
German market -- naming it Galaxy Tab 10.1N -- to get around a
sales ban imposed by a court in September, and Apple challenged
the new version.
The state court in Duesseldorf said on Thursday there were
"clear differences" between the Galaxy Tab 10.1N and the iPad.
Apple's battle with Samsung, whose tablets are based on
Google Inc's Android software, has been especially
bitter, with the Galaxy devices seen as among the biggest
challengers to Apple's mobile products.
In a global intellectual property battle, Apple has claimed
the Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied
the iPhone and iPad and has sued the Korean company in the
United States, Australia, Japan and Korea as well as in Europe.
Since then, several countries including the Netherlands, the
United States and Australia have decided to allow Samsung to
sell the Galaxy tablet.
Samsung, which is Apple's supplier as well as a competitor,
has been trying to have the ban on sales of the original Galaxy
Tab in Germany overturned while also seeking other means to
fight Apple. The ban was upheld by a court last week.
Samsung has counter-sued Apple in Germany, claiming
infringements of mobile technology patents. A court in Mannheim
has ruled against Samsung in cases concerning two of the patents
and is due to decide on a third on March 2.