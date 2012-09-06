SEOUL, Sept 6 South Korean regulators are
investigating complaints filed by Apple Inc that
Samsung Electronics Co is abusing its dominant
position in wireless technology, the Korea Fair Trade Commission
(FTC) said on Thursday.
Rivals Apple and Samsung are locked in patent disputes in 10
countries, as they vie for market share in the booming mobile
industry.
Apple won a landmark victory last month after a U.S. jury
found the South Korean firm had copied key features of Apple's
iPhone, awarding Apple $1.05 billion in damages. The jury
decided Apple had not violated any of Samsung's patents.
The FTC is investigating whether Samsung is unfairly
competing in the market by abusing its dominance in wireless
technology patents. Apple filed its complaints earlier this
year, said an FTC official, who is not authorized to talk to the
media.
European Union regulators have also been investigating
Samsung for possible breaches of antitrust rules by accusing
rivals of infringing its technology patents.
Samsung pledged in 1998 to license its 3G patents to the
European Telecommunications Standards Institute on fair,
reasonable and non-discriminatory terms. Samsung said it has at
all times met its obligations to the fair licensing of its
telecoms standards-related patents.
Apple was not immediately available to comment.