SEOUL, March 7 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Wednesday it has filed another lawsuit
against Apple Inc in South Korea, claiming the iPhone
4S and iPad2 infringed on three of its patents.
The move escalates the tension between the firms as they vie
for dominance of the mobile device market, after a series of
legal clashes in Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Samsung said the fresh suit, filed on Tuesday to a Seoul
court, covers three utility patents and involves methods of
displaying data, the user interface, and short text messages.
The companies have extended their fight to more than 30
cases in 10 countries since Apple fired its first salvo in
April, claiming Samsung "slavishly" copied its iPhone and iPad
models.
Samsung counter-sued, saying Apple infringed on its patents
and failed to pay royalties.
Apple is also involved in patent battles in separate
disputes with other smartphone makers using Google's
free Android platform, the fastest growing mobile operating
system, which is used by Samsung, Motorola Mobility Holdings
and HTC Corp.