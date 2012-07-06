* Samsung's Galaxy biggest rival to Apple iPad
* Samsung has new models unaffected by injunction
* Court gives Apple until July 12 to respond
WASHINGTON, July 6 Samsung Electronics
scored a partial victory against arch-foe Apple Inc
on Friday after a U.S. appeals court lifted a freeze on
sales of its Galaxy Nexus smartphones but upheld a lower court's
decision to temporarily halt sales of its Galaxy 10.1 tablet
computer.
Apple accused its Asian rival, the leader in global mobile
device sales, in lawsuits of blatantly copying its hot-selling
iPhones and iPads.
Last week, a San Jose court granted rare, temporary
injunctions against the sale of the Galaxy mobile devices in
question, a triumph for the Silicon Valley consumer electronics
giant that had asked for the bans until their trial begins July
30.
Apple has waged an international patent war since 2010 as it
seeks to limit the growth of Google's Android system, the
world's most-used mobile operating platform. Opponents of Apple
say it is using patents too aggressively in a bid to stamp out
competition.
Apple and Samsung Electronics, the world's largest consumer
electronics companies, are waging legal battles in about 10
countries, accusing each other of patent infringement as they
vie for supremacy in a fast-growing market for mobile devices.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it
would temporarily stay the smartphone injunction while it
considers Apple's arguments, the court said in a brief order. It
gave Apple a July 12 deadline to respond.
The decisions are the latest in a long-running battle
between Samsung and Apple in U.S. courts but are unlikely to
severely depress the Asian tech-power's bottom line since it is
rolling out new tablet and smartphone models. On Friday, Samsung
announced that soaring sales of its smartphones helped drive a
record $5.9 billion quarterly profit.
Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose,
California, rejected Samsung's request to lift her June 26 order
to halt sales of the tablet, which runs on Google Inc's
Android operating system and goes toe-to-toe with the iPad.
Koh also slapped a pre-trial ban on sales of Samsung's Galaxy
Nexus phone a week ago.
Apple sued Samsung last year, accusing the South Korean
electronics maker of "slavishly" copying the iPhone and iPad.
Samsung denies the claim and countersued.
Samsung's Galaxy touchscreen tablets are considered by many
industry experts to be the main rival to the iPad, though they
are currently a distant second to Apple's devices.
Apple sold 13.6 million iPads from January through March to
control 63 percent of the global tablet market, according to
research from Display Search. Samsung sold 1.6 million tablets,
giving it 7.5 percent of the market.
The Galaxy case is U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846. The Nexus case is in the same court and is No.
2012-0630.
The Galaxy case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is No. 12-1506. The Nexus appeal is No 2012-1507.