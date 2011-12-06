SEOUL Dec 6 Samsung Electronics
said on Tuesday that its new $3.6 billion chip plant
in Austin, Texas had reached full production capacity in record
time, positioning it to cater to strong demand for smartphones
and tablet PCs.
Samsung, the world's top memory chip maker, supplies
processors to Apple's iPhone and iPad as well as its
own Galaxy line.
The plant "has ramped to a production capacity of 40,000
wafers per month in just five months," Samsung said in a
statement.
The new plant is dedicated to logic chips such as
application processors, while Samsung's old fab in Austin, built
in 2007, produces NAND Flash memory chips used in mobile
devices.
Booming smartphone demand is boosting earnings at Samsung's
handset business, which produces its flagship Galaxy S and
Galaxy Tab devices, and its components business, which makes
mobile processing chips and displays, helping Samsung's shares
hit a record high last week.
"The rampup was widely expected around this time. The market
has high hopes for Samsung's logic chip business," Choi Do-yeon,
an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities, said.
Samsung, also the world's No.2 handset maker, dethroned
Apple as the world's top smartphone vendor for the first time in
the September quarter, while a worldwide patent battle with
Apple intensifies.
Apple's bid to halt U.S. sales of Samsung's Galaxy line of
devices were rejected by a court on Friday, easing concerns of a
setback for Samsung in the key smartphone market.