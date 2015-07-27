BRIEF-HSBC CEO says 1000 jobs moving to Paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario
* Hsbc ceo says figure of 1000 jobs moving to paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
SEOUL, July 27 Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, Samsung Group's biosimilar drug development unit, said on Monday it planned to complete a U.S. listing by the second quarter of next year, and planned to choose advisers by mid-August.
Bioepis has previously said it was considering a Nasdaq IPO, a move that comes as it seeks about $1.3 billion for product development and as its parent makes a bigger push into biopharmaceuticals. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON, May 4 The World Health Organization is to launch a pilot project this year to assess cheap so-called biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs for cancer, in a bid to make such medicines more widely available in poorer countries.