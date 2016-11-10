BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
SEOUL Nov 10 Shares in Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd , Samsung Group's contract biotech drug manufacturing arm, fell slightly from the initial public offering price in their market debut on Thursday morning.
Samsung BioLogics opened at 135,000 won per share, versus an IPO pricing of 136,000 won per share, while the wider market was up 1.5 percent as of 0003 GMT.
The listing was South Korea's second-largest, raising 2.25 trillion won ($1.97 billion). (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis