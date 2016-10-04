WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
SEOUL Oct 4 Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Tuesday its planned initial public offering is expected to raise up to 2.25 trillion won ($2.04 billion).
Samsung BioLogics, Samsung Group's biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing unit, said in a regulatory filing that it is expected to offer 16.5 million shares via the initial public offering, with about 11 million new shares issued and about 5.5 million existing shares being floated.
The offering has an indicative range of 113,000-136,000 won per share, the company said. ($1 = 1,102.6200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
