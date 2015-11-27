Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/files

SEOUL Samsung Biologics, an unlisted arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, said on Friday it would invest 850 billion won ($736 million) to build a manufacturing facility, as the conglomerate steps up its expansion in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Construction of the plant, which will have a capacity of 180,000 litres, is to be completed by September 2018, according to a regulatory filing.

Most shares in Samsung Biologics are owned by Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).

Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, a developer of generic versions of biotech drugs that is 90 percent-owned by Samsung Biologics, said in June it was considering a Nasdaq IPO.

