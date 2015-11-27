SEOUL Nov 27 Samsung Biologics, an unlisted arm
of South Korea's Samsung Group, said on Friday it would invest
850 billion won ($736 million) to build a manufacturing
facility, as the conglomerate steps up its expansion in the
biopharmaceutical sector.
Construction of the plant, which will have a capacity of
180,000 litres, is to be completed by September 2018, according
to a regulatory filing.
Most shares in Samsung Biologics are owned by Samsung C&T
Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, a developer of generic versions of
biotech drugs that is 90 percent-owned by Samsung Biologics,
said in June it was considering a Nasdaq IPO.
($1 = 1,154.5100 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; writing by Tony Munroe; editing by
Jason Neely)