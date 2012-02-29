SEOUL Feb 29 Samsung Electronics and BMW were set to discuss expanding cooperation in electric vehicle batteries and automotive parts during a planned meeting between top executives on Wednesday, Samsung said, without elaborating.

Lee Jae-yong, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics, planned to meet BMW chief executive Norbert Reithofer during his visit to BMW's headquarters in Munich, Germany, Samsung said.

In 2009, a joint venture of Samsung Electronics' affiliate Samsung SDI and Germnay's Bosch was picked to supply lithium-ion battery cells for BMW's Megacity electric vehicle project.

"Samsung SDI plans to actively participate in BMW's upcoming projects," Samsung Group said in a statement, without elaborating.

Lee, the son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, subsequently planned to visit the office of Siemens and meet its CEO Peter Loescher on Wednesday to discuss bilateral collaboration, Samsung said, adding that the two companies have already worked together in the electronics field. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)