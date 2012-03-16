* Samsung sells 6 pct stake
* Camargo Correa, Queiroz Galvao now hold 50 pct stakes of
EAS
* Petrobras had hoped Samsung would up stake, share
technology
SAO PAULO, March 16 South Korean shipping
giant Samsung sold its 6 percent stake to exit Brazil's EAS
shipyard, which has struggled to meet orders on schedule as the
government tries to attract foreign know-how to the industry, O
Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Friday.
Local engineering firms Camargo Correa and Queiroz Galvao
will now hold equal 50 percent stakes in the yard in the
northeastern state of Pernambuco, which the government had hoped
would attract greater participation and technology sharing from
Samsung, a specialist in drilling rigs and production platforms.
The value of Samsung's stake sale was not released, O Estado
said.
EAS won $4.6 billion in contracts to build seven drilling
rigs for Sete Brasil, which will be used for the development of
Brazil's offshore oil frontier.
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has been
struggling to jumpstart the local shipping industry, after years
of decline, to supply its push to develop vast, newly discovered
subsalt oil deposits off the coast.
Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster met with
Samsung officials on Wednesday in a visit to the shipyard.
"We hope that they (Samsung) increase their participation,"
she said in comments to the Valor Economico newspaper made prior
to the stake sale and published on Friday.
Transpetro, the distribution arm of Petrobras, has also
commissioned 22 ships to be built by EAS. The Joao Candido
tanker that was built by EAS had to return to the yard after
problems with listing and welds. The ship's delivery to
Transpetro was already behind schedule.
Samsung, Camargo Correa and Queiroz Galvao offices in Brazil
were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jim Marshall)