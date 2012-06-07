* CEO Choi Gee-sung moves to new group corporate strategy
role
* Components chief Kwon Oh-hyun to be new CEO
* Samsung to build new $1.9 bln logic chip line by next yr
* Samsung shares gain 5.2 pct, ahead of announcements
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, June 7 Samsung Electronics Co
, Asia's technology powerhouse battling Apple
for smartphone supremacy, is shifting its CEO to a new
role as the family-run parent company prepares to transfer
ownership control to a third generation.
Choi Gee-sung, 61, will assume the new role of head of
corporate strategy at Samsung Group, which presides over some 81
companies including its flagship, Samsung Electronics.
In a career with Samsung spanning more than three decades,
Choi has worked in all of the group's main business divisions,
from semiconductors to home appliances, televisions and
telecoms, before taking over as chief executive in 2010.
Crucially, he is widely seen as chief mentor to Jay Y. Lee,
son of Samsung Electronics' chairman Lee Kun-hee and the group's
heir apparent. Jay Y. Lee, 43, stays as chief operating officer.
"Jay Y. Lee is in the final stage of being groomed ... and
Choi will help in this process, helping him look into the group
as a whole, not just the electronics unit," said Chung Sun-sup,
head of chaebul.com, an online information provider on South
Korea's industrial conglomerates, which wield enormous political
and economic clout.
Choi oversaw Samsung's rise to become the world's top maker
of smartphones and televisions, just as rivals - from Sony Corp
to Nokia and BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion - have struggled to innovate.
The South Korean group named Kwon Oh-hyun as its new CEO.
Currently head of Samsung's components business, which oversees
chips and display, Kwon cemented Samsung's position in memory
chips, where it has almost 50 percent global market share, and
expanded into non-memory, or logic chips, which now account for
40 percent of Samsung's overall semiconductor revenue.
Under Kwon, Samsung became the sole supplier of the mobile
processors that power Apple's iPhone and iPad - rival products
to Samsung's own Galaxy and Note. The 59-year-old former
engineer, who studied electrical engineering at Seoul National
University and Stanford, has also led a restructuring of
Samsung's LCD flat-screen business.
PUBLIC FEUD
Samsung said there would be no operational impact from the
reshuffle, with Kwon still overseeing the components business.
"There'll be no major changes in overall strategy as Kwon
will continue to oversee the components business, while telecoms
and consumer electronics are separately run by other
executives," said James Song, analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
The announcement comes on the anniversary, 19 years ago, of
Lee Kun-hee's 'new management declaration', when he told Samsung
executives at a Frankfurt hotel they should change everything
except their wives and children to improve the firm's then
sub-standard product quality.
Today, Lee Kun-hee, 70, is embroiled in a public feud with
members of his family that could speed up the transfer of
control to his son. He is defending three lawsuits from
relatives who claim around $1 billion of Samsung assets they say
Lee inherited and hid in nominee accounts.
Samsung, which said earlier this month that sales of its
range of Galaxy S smartphones had topped 50 million, has moved
quickly to overtake Apple in the fast-growth smartphone market
and this year ended Nokia's 14-year rein as global handset
leader.
LOGIC CHIP INVESTMENT
Samsung said earlier on Thursday it will spend $1.9 billion
on a new logic chip line to make processors for mobile devices
amid explosive demand for smartphones and tablets.
It said the new line will use 300 mm wafers and cutting-edge
20 nanometer and 14 nanometer processing technology, moving a
step closer to its bigger rival Intel, as key
competitors in its bread-and-butter memory chips business
struggle to remain profitable.
Once-dominant Japanese firms have been battered by rising
costs and Samsung's investment clout.
The Japanese have the technology, but the likes of Elpida
Memory, a maker of DRAM memory chips for computers, and Renesas
Electronics Corp, the world's leading maker of
microcontroller chips for automobiles, just don't have the money
to plough into the constant plant and technology upgrades.
"With the new investment, Samsung is trying to retain
existing customer Apple and broaden its customer base as
Microsoft releases its Windows 8 operating system later this
year, which will run on tablets as well as PCs," said Lee
Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Samsung, which converted two memory chip lines into
non-memory production earlier this year, is widely expected to
switch another memory chip line in Austin, Texas, to logic chips
to churn out more processors used in Apple products.
Demand for system chips used in smartphones and tablets is
set to more than double to $59 billion in 2016 from $23 billion
last year, according to research firm Gartner.
Ahead of the announcements, shares in Asia's biggest
technology firm, valued at $163 billion, closed up 5.2 percent
in a broad market rally that sent the benchmark KOSPI index
up 2.6 percent.