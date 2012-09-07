Chelsea's Fernando Torres (R) challenges Atletico Madrid's Miranda during their UEFA Super Cup match at Louis II stadium in Monaco, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

LONDON European club soccer champions Chelsea will have the Samsung name on their shirts until 2015 after the South Korean company extended its sponsorship deal with the English Premier League team.

The agreement was reportedly worth around 18 million pounds per season to Chelsea, which beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in May.

"Samsung have exercised their right to extend their deal which will see them remain as a premium partner of the club until the end of May 2015," a spokesman for the London club said.

The deal's reported size compares with the $559 million agreement Manchester United secured with U.S. carmaker General Motors to have the Chevrolet brand on its kit for seven years from 2014.

Samsung Electronics is also one of main global sponsors of the Olympics.

