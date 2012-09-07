LONDON, Sept 7 European club soccer champions
Chelsea will have the Samsung name on their shirts
until 2015 after the South Korean company extended its
sponsorship deal with the English Premier League team.
The agreement was reportedly worth around 18 million pounds
($29 million) per season to Chelsea, which beat Bayern Munich in
the Champions League final in May.
"Samsung have exercised their right to extend their deal
which will see them remain as a premium partner of the club
until the end of May 2015," a spokesman for the London club
said.
The deal's reported size compares with the $559 million
agreement Manchester United secured with U.S. carmaker General
Motors to have the Chevrolet brand on its kit for seven
years from 2014.
Samsung Electronics is also one of main global sponsors of
the Olympics.