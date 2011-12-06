* Seeks NAND chip production from 2013
* Plant would be second overseas line
* No decision yet on investment size, venue
* NAND market seen growing to $26bln in 2012
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Dec 6 Samsung Electronics
said on Tuesday it plans to build a flash memory
chip plant in China, seen costing some $4 billion, as a boom in
smartphones and tablet computers is set to fuel the $22 billion
chip industry's growth next year.
The plant, if approved, would be Samsung's second overseas
chip manufacturing site and reflects the growing importance of
Chinese market. Samsung, the world's top maker of memory chips
and flat screens, is also planning to build a flat-screen
production base in China.
The new line "will enable us to meet fast growing demand
from our customers and at the same time strengthen our
overall competitiveness in the memory industry," the president
of Samsung's memory business, Jun Dong-soo, said in a statement.
The company said it hoped to have the new line operating by
2013.
The global NAND memory chip market is seen growing 20
percent next year to $26 billion, according to chip price
tracker DRAMeXchange.
"China is expected to overtake the United States as the top
market for electronics products with its income levels growing,"
said Kim Young-chan, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
Samsung, whose flash chips are used in Apple's
iPhone and iPad tablet, said it had yet to decide the exact
amount of investment or a site for the plant.
Kim estimated Samsung would invest between 4 trillion won
($3.5 billion) and 5 trillion won to build the new facility.
The move is widely seen aimed at catering to Chinese
manufacturers such as Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE
Corp , which have been steadily raising
their global smartphone and tablet market share.
Flash memory stores data even when power is turned off and
is widely used in devices such as smartphones, tablets, digital
music players and portable USB memory devices. It is also
increasingly replacing hard drives as a main memory storage in
laptops because it has much faster boot times.
The new production line would use cutting-edge
20-nanometer-class processing technology.
Samsung is aggressively boosting production of flash chips.
In September, it started mass production at a new $10 billion
chip line in South Korea.
Samsung said it had filed an application for the foreign
production base with the South Korean government, which requires
firms to make such requests for fear of leakages of the
country's prized high technology.
Samsung is the world's biggest NAND flash memory maker with
around 40 percent of the market. It competes with Japan's
Toshiba Corp, Hynix Semiconductor Inc of
Korea and Micron Technology Inc of the United States.
Samsung's sole foreign chip plant in Austin, Texas, has also
raised production to full capacity ahead of schedule for logic
semiconductors, such as the processing chips used to power
mobile devices, after a $3.6 billion investment, it said in a
separate statement on Tuesday.
Shares in Samsung closed down 2.1 percent prior to the
announcement, lagging a 1.0 percent drop in the wider market.