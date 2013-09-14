BEIJING, Sept 14 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
will invest $500 million to build a packaging and
testing facility in northwestern China, the official China Daily
reported on Saturday, as South Korea's biggest company expands
operations in China.
Samsung's new plant investment comes on the heels of last
year's $7 billion chip complex, also in the industrial city of
Xi'an, and January's $1.7 billion injection into the firm's
operations in Kunshan, a fast-growing manufacturing hub west of
Shanghai.
Samsung, the world's largest maker of handsets, memory chips
and televisions, is seeking to diversify its clients and exert
greater control over its sprawling manufacturing network, which
includes 250 supplier factories in China.
Construction of the packaging and testing facility is
expected to begin in January 2014 and aims to be finished by the
end of that year, said the report.
