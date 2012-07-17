* Sells handset ops for $310 mln cash
* Deal boosts Samsung's smartphone platform, gives it
patents
* Will return up to $285 mln to shareholders
* CSR shares up 38 pct
By Paul Sandle and Hyunjoo Jin
LONDON/SEOUL, July 17 Samsung Electronics Co
has bought chipmaker CSR Plc's mobile phone
connectivity and location technology for $310 million in a deal
that strengthens the South Korean company's smartphone platform
and patent portfolio.
CSR's chief executive Joep van Beurden said the British
firm's Bluetooth, WiFi and location technology was cutting edge,
but it was losing ground in smartphones to bigger rivals who
were combining more functions in a single platform.
"There is a big war going on between the giants of the
semiconductor industry like Qualcomm Inc, Intel
and Samsung LSI to deliver the complete solution into
smartphones," he said in an interview on Tuesday.
"Our team and technology - location and connectivity - is in
its own right an extremely important part of that platform, but
it is even more important if it completes your product offering
and that is exactly what Samsung is doing."
Shares in the Cambridge-based group closed up 33 percent at
295 pence after reaching a 12-month high of 302 pence in the
session, as analysts welcomed CSR's exit from handset chips.
"Disposing of the handset business where CSR has been
struggling to remain competitive looks to be a good move," said
Singer Capital Markets.
However, the deal sent shares in chip rival Broadcom Corp
down 3 percent to $29.85 in Tuesday trading on Nasdaq
as some investors worried that a combined Samsung and CSR would
eat into Broadcom's business.
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said the deal would be "most
negative for Broadcom" because it is a very large supplier of
chips to Samsung.
Samsung said the deal would add more capability to its
platforms featuring the application processors that power the
world's most popular smartphones and tablets - Apple Inc's
iPhone, iPad and its own Galaxy products.
"By leveraging CSR's R&D capability, Samsung will strengthen
its application processor platform and solidify its position as
a leading semiconductor solutions provider," said Stephen Woo,
Samsung's president of System LSI Business, Device Solutions.
Brian Park, semiconductor analyst at Tong Yang Securities,
said that up to now Samsung's growth in the mobile sector was
driven by its strength in memory chips.
"With this development, Samsung has set up a foundation to
bolster its non-memory capabilities," he said.
"Access to CSR's patents could also serve as a buffer in
future patent disputes."
Samsung and Apple are waging legal battles in about 10
countries, accusing each other of patent infringement as they
vie for supremacy in the mobile device market.
The company tops the mobile apps processor market in terms
of revenue, controlling 72 percent in the first quarter,
followed by Texas Instruments Inc with 12 percent and
Qualcomm with 9 percent, according to data from
Strategy Analytics.
CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber said Samsung's move came
hot on the heels of the acquisition of Nanoradio, a Swedish WiFi
chip set company, on June 1.
"It underlines Samsung's commitment to strengthening its
vertical advantage by extending silicon capability most notably
in WiFi and GPS," he said.
As well as buying CSR's technology and handset team, which
numbers 310 employees, Samsung will also invest $34.4 million in
a 4.9 percent stake in CSR at a price of 223 pence a share.
It will also take a worldwide royalty-free license of CSR's
intellectual property for handsets and 21 U.S. patents, that
will be licensed back to CSR.
FOCUS ON AUDIO, AUTOMOTIVE
Van Beurden said CSR will keep the existing products and
revenues, and could now focus its attention on areas where it
was already winning, like voice and music and automotive.
CSR's position in handsets had faltered in recent years
because few of its chips were in fast-selling smartphones,
although it was trying to make up lost ground with a new WiFi
Bluetooth combination chip.
It has had more success in its audio technology, where its
technology is used in high-end headphones such as those made by
Sennheiser and the "Beats by Dr Dre" range.
It will still be able to use technology in development, such
as the combo-chip, in non-mobile applications, van Beurden said.
The British company said it would return up to $285 million
to shareholders following the deal, which is expected to
complete in the fourth quarter.
It also said current trading was "robust", with second
quarter revenue at the top end of its guidance of $245 million
to $265 million. For the third quarter, it expects revenue in
range $260 million to $280 million, it added.