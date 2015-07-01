SEOUL, June 29 A South Korean court on Wednesday denied U.S. fund Elliott's injunction request seeking to block a shareholder vote on a proposed $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group companies.

Elliott, which owns 7.1 percent of Samsung C&T, sought to block a C&T shareholder vote scheduled on July 17 over a proposed all-stock takeover attempt by Cheil Industries Inc , the de facto holding company of Samsung Group.

The Seoul Central District Court did not issue a decision on Elliott's second injunction request to block Samsung C&T's stake sale to KCC Corp but plans to announce its ruling before July 17. (Reporting by Sohee Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)