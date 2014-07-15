India's Yes Bank Q4 profit up 30 pct, beats estimates
April 19 India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
SEOUL, July 15 SAMSUNG C&T CORP :
* Says wins $678 million order to build integrated cultural facilities for the Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DAICEC) project in Mumbai from Reliance Industries Ltd
* Says in a statement it will build four structures including a convention centre and exhibition hall
* Expects to complete construction in 2017, according to a spokesman Further company coverage:
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago