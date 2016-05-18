BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Samsung C&T Corp:
* Says it terminated a contract with Qatar Railways Company on May 18
* Says cancellation amount of 793.46 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x9pgB0hP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months