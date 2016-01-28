SEOUL Jan 28 Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday it booked 2.6 trillion won ($2.15 billion) in potential losses in its 2015 earnings results, from projects such as its construction work in Australia's Roy Hill iron ore mine.

Samsung Group's de facto holding company said it booked about 850 billion won in estimated losses and contingent liabilities for the Roy Hill project.

