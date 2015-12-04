* Probe looking for possible insider trading, market
manipulation
* Nine Samsung execs under investigation-Yonhap
* Trades in question made in April-May-Yonhap
* Samsung says aware of investigation on "certain
individuals"
(Adds merger background, exchange official quote, Samsung
comment)
SEOUL, Dec 4 South Korea's financial regulator
is looking into whether any insider trading or market
manipulation had taken place during the merger of two Samsung
Group affiliates earlier this year, two regulatory officials
said on Friday.
The officials declined to comment on the details of the
probe or say if there was any indication of illegal activity
surrounding the deal which brought together Samsung C&T Corp
and Cheil Industries Inc.
Another regulatory official said the stock market operator
had passed on details of trades that might have used undisclosed
information to buy large amounts of Cheil Industries shares
before the merger was announced.
Yonhap news agency had earlier reported that nine executives
at Samsung Group affiliates were being investigated on suspicion
of insider trading related to the deal.
Asked about the probe, parent Samsung Group said it was
aware that "certain individuals" were being investigated but
gave no further details. "We will wait until the authorities
conclude their investigation," it added in a statement.
The merger of Cheil and C&T was announced in May, and
approved by shareholders in July.
The regulatory officials declined to be named as the
investigation remained confidential.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Lee Chang-ho; additional reporting
by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)