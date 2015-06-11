* Elliott seeks injunction to stop Samsung C&T's share sale
to KCC
* Samsung C&T says deal seeks to defend firm, shareholder
interest
* KCC would become fourth-largest Samsung C&T shareholder
* Cheil-Samsung C&T merger seen key to Samsung Group
succession
(Updates with comments from Samsung C&T, background)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, June 11 U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott
filed another injunction to block a proposed $8 billion merger
of two key Samsung Group companies, escalating a conflict over a
deal seen key to leadership transfer at South Korea's top
conglomerate.
Elliott said it had filed its second injunction with a South
Korean court, this time to stop builder Samsung C&T Corp
from selling treasury shares amounting to a 5.8
percent stake to KCC Corp in a bid to gain KCC's
support for the proposed all-share takeover offer from Cheil
Industries Inc.
In a statement, Samsung C&T said the sale would defend
shareholders against "an attack from a foreign hedge fund
intended for a short-term trading profit".
Both Samsung C&T and Cheil are Samsung Group affiliates and
the merger would allow the conglomerate's controlling Lee family
to consolidate its holdings and pave the way for an an eventual
power transfer since patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73, fell ill a year
ago. He remains hospitalised.
The U.S. fund, which last week emerged as the third largest
shareholder in the construction firm, believes the merger
undervalues Samsung C&T and is already challenging the deal in
court.
Such investor activism is rare in South Korea and could
galvanise more opposition to the deal from smaller shareholders,
analysts say. Several other big investors have also criticised
Cheil's proposal as a low-ball offer.
"Elliott has nothing to lose and this is do-or-die for
Samsung... so Samsung needs to offer proper valuations for the
deal," said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO
Score.
KCC told Reuters they were checking the details of Elliott's
injunction request and declined to comment further.
Samsung C&T shares were down 5.7 percent as of 0203 GMT,
underperforming a 0.5 percent rise for the broader market
.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; additional reporting by Sohee Kim;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)