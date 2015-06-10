U.S. PPG says could walk away from bid for Dutch firm Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM, May 10 Paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday it could walk away from its pursuit of Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, which has rejected three takeover bids from the U.S. firm.
SEOUL, June 10 South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell 9 million of its own treasury shares to KCC Corp for 674 billion won ($607.92 million) in a bid to smooth the merger with sister firm Cheil Industries Inc.
KCC will hold about 5.8 percent of Samsung C&T once the transaction is completed on Friday, becoming the construction company's fourth-largest shareholder. ($1 = 1,108.7000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 Paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday it could walk away from its pursuit of Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, which has rejected three takeover bids from the U.S. firm.
BOGOTA, May 10 Colombia's attorney general has charged the former chief executive officer of investment holding company Corficolombiana with bribery in a construction deal with Brazil's Odebrecht SA.