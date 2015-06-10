* Samsung C&T to sell 9 mln treasury shares to KCC
* KCC to become Samsung C&T's fourth-largest shareholder
* Move seeks ally for merger with Cheil Industries
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, June 10 South Korean builder Samsung C&T
Corp has lined up an ally to fend off a challenge
from a U.S. activist fund and push through a proposed $8 billion
merger seen key to allowing a smooth leadership succession at
Samsung Group.
Samsung C&T said on Wednesday it would sell 9 million common
treasury shares to construction materials firm KCC Corp
for 674 billion won ($608 million) in a deal that
would be completed by Friday and make KCC the fourth-largest
individual shareholder in the company.
KCC is also a major shareholder in Cheil Industries Inc
, the Samsung Group affiliate that proposed the
all-stock takeover of Samsung C&T in the latest of a series of
restructurings at South Korea's biggest family run-conglomerate.
Analysts said the deal with KCC secures support for the
merger that would allow the Samsung Group's controlling Lee
family to consolidate its holdings in the sprawling conglomerate
ahead of a power transfer after patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73, fell
ill a year ago. He remains hospitalised.
The stake sale to KCC also sets the scene for what may be a
protracted battle against Elliott, the U.S. activist hedge fund
which on Tuesday sought an injunction in South Korea to block a
deal that it considers unfair to Samsung C&T shareholders.
"This is important for Samsung as it's the first step in a
succession process that requires a long time, and Samsung
probably felt pressure not to be seen giving in to a foreign
shareholder in that step," said Kim Sang-jo, an economics
professor at Hansung University.
Some investors and analysts say that Elliott, the
third-largest shareholder in Samsung C&T, poses a threat to the
merger by galvanising further opposition to the deal. The share
sale to KCC, however, could also limit potential opposition.
"Samsung must get this merger done and will do everything it
can to accomplish that goal," said Park Ju-gun, head of
corporate analysis firm CEO Score.
Samsung C&T shares recorded their biggest daily gain in
nearly a week and closed 10.3 percent higher on Wednesday before
the KCC announcement, buoyed by investors hopes that Elliott's
challenge may coax better terms or concessions from Cheil.
