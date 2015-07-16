Mosaic reports quarterly loss compared to year-ago profit
May 2 U.S. fertilizer maker Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, partly hurt by lower phosphate and potash prices and an ammonia plant outage.
SEOUL, July 16 Samsung C&T Corp shareholder Elliott Associates said on Thursday it filed an appeal to South Korea's Supreme Court after a lower court ruled against the company's attempts to block the construction firm's proposed merger with Cheil Industries Inc.
Elliott did not specify which decision it is appealing, but a Seoul High Court official told Reuters that the U.S. hedge fund submitted an appeal against the court's ruling earlier on Thursday rejecting Elliott's request to block a Samsung C&T shareholder vote scheduled for July 17.
The U.S. fund in June filed two injunction requests to the Seoul Central District Court seeking to block the shareholder vote and Samsung C&T's sale of treasury shares to ally KCC Corp . That court denied these requests earlier this month, prompting Elliott to appeal. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim)
JAKARTA, May 2 Indonesia's state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) will resume exports of nickel ore this month, with an initial shipment of 150,000 tonnes expected to leave for China in early May, a company executive said on Tuesday.