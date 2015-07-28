* Elliott returned C&T stock certificate, raising exit
* Samsung C&T shares open below put-back option price
* Cheil-C&T merger to help cement Samsung Group leadership
(Updates with reaction from Elliott, comments from analyst)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 28 Shares in South Korean builder
Samsung C&T Corp fell on Tuesday below a key level
set in its $8 billion merger with sister firm Cheil Industries
Inc, on speculation an opponent to the deal may soon
sell its C&T shares.
A prolonged share price fall could potentially derail the
deal, but analysts downplayed the chance of a termination and
said the possible exit of U.S. hedge fund Elliot Associates from
would remove the risk of a long court battle over the merger.
Samsung C&T said that Elliott, which launched a rare
shareholder activism campaign in June in a bid to block the
deal, has returned its C&T stock certificate to the Korea
Securities Depository, meaning it can now sell down its 7.1
percent stake in the builder.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. fund declined to comment on plans
for the C&T stake, currently worth about 631 billion won ($541
million). Elliott's appeal on a local court's rejection of an
injunction request to block the July 17 Samsung C&T shareholder
vote is ongoing.
Samsung C&T's shares were down 1.7 percent at 56,900 per
share as of 0318 GMT, falling below the put-back option price
set in the deal. Samsung C&T investors who opposed the deal can
sell their shares to the company at 57,234 won per share by Aug.
6, although a C&T spokesman declined to comment on how many
shares could be sold back in such a manner.
Cheil or Samsung C&T can call off the merger if the combined
cost of shares being sold to Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T by
their respective shareholders exceeds 1.5 trillion won ($1.28
billion).
While a stake sale by Elliott could put short-term pressure
on C&T's share price and prompt more selling, KB Investment
analyst Sally Kim said there was little risk of the deal
collapsing as any exit by the fund would remove the risk of
prolonged litigation.
A second analyst said he did not expect Elliott to bow out
from its fight against Samsung Group.
"The certificate isn't meaningful now that the shareholder
meeting is over," said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis
firm CEO Score.
The Cheil-Samsung C&T merger, investors and analysts say, is
key to consolidating stakes in top affiliates including Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd ahead of a looming leadership
succession for Samsung Group's founder Lee family.
Elliot, which argued the merger undervalued C&T, had been
expected to continue battling Samsung in the courts as a
shareholder of more than 2 percent in the post-merger company.
Samsung SDI Co Ltd said on Tuesday that Elliott
returned its certificate for stocks in the company, while a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Elliott also
returned its certificate for stocks in Samsung Fire & Marine
Insurance Co Ltd.
($1 = 1,166.3000 won)
