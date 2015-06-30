* Cheil Industries seeks support for $8 bln Samsung C&T
takeover
* Merged firm to raise dividend payouts, consider share
buyback
* US fund Elliott opposes merger, says offer for Samsung C&T
too low
* Deal critical to Samsung founding family's leadership
transfer
(Adds comment from Elliott in ninth paragraph)
By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, June 30 Locked in a battle with an
activist U.S. hedge fund, the Samsung Group's de facto
holding company sought to win support for a proposed $8 billion
merger with a sister firm by pledging to bolster post-deal
shareholder returns.
Cheil Industries said on Tuesday that the
company formed on completion of its all-stock takeover of
Samsung C&T Corp would gradually increase its
dividend payout ratio to 30 percent by 2020 from the equivalent
of 21 percent in 2014 and also consider future share buybacks.
On a forecast 2020 pre-tax profit of 4 trillion won, the
dividends would amount to 4,800 won ($4.29) per share, Cheil
said in a statement. It also promised a governance committee
within the board of directors to guard investor interests.
"The steps show that the companies are mindful of
shareholder value, but we need to take a closer look at the
details and whether the growth strategy set forth is
reasonable," said Baik Jae-yer, fund manager at Korea Investment
Trust Management, a Samsung C&T investor.
The investment firm has yet to decide how it will vote at a
July 17 shareholders' meeting, he said.
A deal would smoothen a leadership transfer for Samsung's
founding Lee family by helping to consolidate stakes in key
companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd into
a vehicle firmly controlled by the Lee heirs.
ELLIOTT'S CHALLENGE
The Samsung Group is trying to fend off a challenge from
Samsung C&T shareholder Elliott, a hedge fund that has filed two
injunction requests with a South Korean court to block the
merger, which it says undervalues C&T. The court may issue
rulings on both requests on Wednesday.
In a rare case of shareholder activism in a country that has
long been wary of foreign investors, Elliott has repeatedly
criticised the deal and called on investors to vote against
Cheil's offer.
Elliott said in a statement late on Tuesday that its
position was unchanged. "Only now are they cynically pledging to
think about good governance and making promises to increase
dividends if the merger goes through," it said.
Investors in Samsung C&T including overseas fund firms
Aberdeen Asset Management and APG Asset Management, and South
Korea's Ilsung Pharmaceutical Co, have also spoken
out against the deal, while some domestic investors such as
Shinyoung Asset Management have voiced support.
Cheil co-Chief Executive Yoon Joo-hwa told analysts during a
briefing on Tuesday that if the current offer fails, the firm
will not try again to merge with Samsung C&T.
C&T, separately, sent a letter to shareholders on Tuesday
urging them to accept the deal: "We caution our shareholders to
be wary of Elliott's questionable motives," it said.
($1 = 1,119.1000 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Muralikumar Anantharaman)