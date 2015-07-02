* Deal "profoundly unattractive" - Glass Lewis
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 2 An influential investor advisor
has urged Samsung C&T Corp shareholders to reject a
merger with a sister firm that would pave the way for a
generational leadership change at South Korea's biggest
family-run conglomerate.
Ahead of what investors expect to be a tightly contested
July 17 vote, advisor firm Glass Lewis & Co said in a note dated
Wednesday that Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion
all-stock offer was "profoundly unattractive" for C&T investors
and "exceedingly advantageous" for Cheil shareholders.
The recommendation bolsters U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Associates' position in a rare case of shareholder activism in
South Korea. Elliott, which holds 7.1 percent of builder C&T,
has mounted legal challenges to the merger and is urging
shareholders to vote against it.
"We are pleased to see that independent specialist advisors
agree with our position that the proposed merger is without
merit," Elliott said in a statement.
While a court in Seoul on Wednesday dismissed Elliott's
request for an injunction to stop the shareholder vote
, Glass Lewis's report could encourage more
institutional investors to reject the offer.
C&T shareholders such as Aberdeen Asset Management, APG
Asset Management and Ilsung Pharmaceutical Co have
publicly criticised the deal.
"We believe SCT (Samsung C&T) investors should reject the
arrangement and encourage the board to more thoroughly consider
alternatives available to the company," the advisory firm said.
Another major proxy advisor, Institutional Shareholder
Services Inc, is expected to issue its own recommendations by
the end of this week.
Samsung C&T needs at least two-thirds of the votes cast on
July 17 to proceed with the deal.
The deal would allow the heirs of Samsung Group
patriarch Lee Kun-hee, who remains hospitalised since a May 2014
heart attack, to consolidate stakes in affiliates like
smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and keep
control of the vast business empire.
A Samsung C&T spokesman said the proposed merger was in
accordance with the law and that the company wanted to boost
shareholder value.
Cheil, the Samsung Group's de facto holding company, and
Samsung C&T have been lobbying shareholders to vote in support
of the merger, promising greater post-merger shareholder returns
and an improved governance structure to protect investor
interests.
Cheil is being advised by Morgan Stanley, while
Samsung C&T is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Credit
Suisse.
