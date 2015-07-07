BRIEF-Naim Indah Corp says Encik Hud Bin Abu Bakar resigns as executive director
* Encik Hud Bin Abu Bakar resigns as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2p13CCj) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 7 A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an injunction request by a U.S. hedge fund seeking to prevent construction company Samsung C&T Corp from selling treasury shares to chemicals firm KCC Corp, clearing another legal hurdle for the proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group firms.
A Seoul Central District Court official told Reuters the verdict by telephone. Elliott Associates, a Samsung C&T shareholder, had filed the injunction request last month in a bid to block the all-stock takeover of C&T proposed by Samsung firm Cheil Industries Inc.
* Clarifies on "DENR’s Lopez Bans Open-Pit Mining" in Manila Bulletin (internet edition) news article