SEOUL, July 13 A South Korean court said it would rule on U.S. fund Elliott's request to block a vote by Samsung C&T Corp shareholders on a takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc before the ballot is due to take place on July 17.

Elliott is appealing a decision by the Seoul Central District Court earlier this month which rejected the request.

The Seoul High Court also said it hopes to hold a hearing on Tuesday for another appeal filed by Elliott, against the district court's rejection of another injunction request to block Samsung C&T's sale of treasury shares to KCC Corp .

