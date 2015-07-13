SEOUL, July 13 A South Korean court said it
would rule on U.S. fund Elliott's request to block a vote by
Samsung C&T Corp shareholders on a takeover offer
from Cheil Industries Inc before the ballot is due
to take place on July 17.
Elliott is appealing a decision by the Seoul Central
District Court earlier this month which rejected the request.
The Seoul High Court also said it hopes to hold a hearing on
Tuesday for another appeal filed by Elliott, against the
district court's rejection of another injunction request to
block Samsung C&T's sale of treasury shares to KCC Corp
.
(Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)