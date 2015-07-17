SEOUL, July 17 Samsung C&T Corp
shareholders on Friday voted to approve an $8 billion all-share
takeover offer from sister firm Cheil Industries Inc
, a close-run but key win for Samsung Group
's founding family as it prepares for generational
succession at South Korea's largest conglomerate.
Samsung C&T's co-Chief Executive Officer Choi Chi-hun said
at an extraordinary shareholder meeting called to vote on the
deal that 69.53 percent of votes cast were in favour of the
merger. The deal required the backing of two-thirds of votes
cast to be approved.
U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, C&T's third-largest
shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, had opposed the deal in a
vocal shareholder activism campaign, rare for South Korea,
saying the Cheil offer undervalues C&T.
