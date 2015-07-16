Mosaic reports quarterly loss compared to year-ago profit
May 2 U.S. fertilizer maker Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, partly hurt by lower phosphate and potash prices and an ammonia plant outage.
SEOUL, July 16 A South Korean court ruled against Samsung C&T Corp shareholder Elliott Associates' appeals seeking injunctions to block the proposed $8 billion merger with sister firm Cheil Industries Inc , a Seoul High Court official said.
Elliott, C&T's third-largest shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, filed two injunction requests in June seeking to block a July 17 shareholder vote on the deal as well as the construction company's sale of treasury sales to ally KCC Corp.
A lower court rejected both requests earlier this month, and the fund subsequently appealed. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)
JAKARTA, May 2 Indonesia's state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) will resume exports of nickel ore this month, with an initial shipment of 150,000 tonnes expected to leave for China in early May, a company executive said on Tuesday.