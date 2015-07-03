SEOUL, July 3 U.S. activist investor Elliott Associates said on Friday it has filed an appeal seeking to overturn a South Korean court's decision against the hedge fund's request for an injunction preventing a Samsung C&T Corp shareholder vote on a proposed offer from Cheil Industries Inc.

The court on Wednesday rejected Elliott's first attempt to block the vote on the planned $8 billion merger of the two Samsung Group companies, scheduled for July 17. The deal is seen as a key step in the leadership succession at South Korea's biggest family-run conglomerate.

Elliott said in a statement on Friday it remains committed to blocking the $8 billion merger. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)