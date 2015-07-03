SEOUL, July 3 U.S. activist investor Elliott
Associates said on Friday it has filed an appeal seeking to
overturn a South Korean court's decision against the hedge
fund's request for an injunction preventing a Samsung C&T Corp
shareholder vote on a proposed offer from Cheil
Industries Inc.
The court on Wednesday rejected Elliott's first attempt to
block the vote on the planned $8 billion merger of the two
Samsung Group companies, scheduled for July 17. The deal is seen
as a key step in the leadership succession at South Korea's
biggest family-run conglomerate.
Elliott said in a statement on Friday it remains committed
to blocking the $8 billion merger.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)