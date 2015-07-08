MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
SEOUL, July 8 South Korea's National Pension Service disclosed on Wednesday that it holds a 5.04 pct stake in Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc as of June 5.
Cheil has proposed an $8 billion takeover of Samsung C&T Corp, which has been opposed by C&T shareholder U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates.
The world's fourth-largest pension fund by assets is also the biggest single shareholder in Samsung C&T, and its vote could ultimately decide the fate of Cheil's all-stock offer. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)