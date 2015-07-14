SEOUL, July 14 The external advisory committee
of South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said it met on
Tuesday without reviewing the merits of a proposed merger of two
Samsung Group companies.
On Friday, the NPS reached a still-to-be-disclosed decision
on whether to vote its Samsung C&T Corp shares in
favour of the proposed takeover from Cheil Industries Inc
, without consulting the external committee. In some
cases the NPS has called for the panel to deliver an opinion to
help in shareholder voting decisions it deemed difficult.
The NPS hasn't said how it will vote at a July 17
shareholder meeting called to make a decision on the merger
plan, though domestic media reports have said the pension
service will support the deal.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Kenneth
Maxwell)