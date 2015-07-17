SEOUL, July 17 The external advisory committee
of South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said on Friday
it regrets being bypassed by the fund in the decision on whether
to support a proposed $8 billion merger of Samsung Group
companies.
The NPS voted its Samsung C&T Corp stock in
favour of a proposed all-stock takeover offer from Cheil
Industries Inc, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
The fund said last week it had made its decision on the
matter without consulting the external committee, although it
did not disclose how it would vote. In some cases, the fund has
called on the panel to deliver an opinion to help in shareholder
voting decisions it deemed difficult.
The advisory committee on Friday requested that the fund
revise its internal rules and regulations to minimise potential
controversy on future decisions, without elaborating further.
