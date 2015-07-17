SEOUL, July 17 The external advisory committee of South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said on Friday it regrets being bypassed by the fund in the decision on whether to support a proposed $8 billion merger of Samsung Group companies.

The NPS voted its Samsung C&T Corp stock in favour of a proposed all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The fund said last week it had made its decision on the matter without consulting the external committee, although it did not disclose how it would vote. In some cases, the fund has called on the panel to deliver an opinion to help in shareholder voting decisions it deemed difficult.

The advisory committee on Friday requested that the fund revise its internal rules and regulations to minimise potential controversy on future decisions, without elaborating further. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)