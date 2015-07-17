* Samsung C&T shareholders approve Cheil offer
By Joyce Lee and Sohee Kim
SEOUL, July 17 Samsung Group's
founding family on Friday scored a narrow win in a landmark
proxy battle, fending off an activist investor opposed to an $8
billion deal that cements its grip as a new generation prepares
to take the reins of South Korea's biggest conglomerate.
At an often-heated shareholder meeting, investors in builder
Samsung C&T Corp approved an all-share takeover
offer from sister firm Cheil Industries Inc,
Samsung's de facto holding company - but only just. With the
backing of two-thirds of votes cast needed for success, some
69.53 percent of shares voted supported the tie-up.
U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, with a 7.1 percent
Samsung C&T stake, had led the charge against the deal, saying
it undervalued the target. That view was shared by an
impassioned group of domestic retail investors, who saw a merger
that bolsters the Lee family's control of Samsung Electronics Co
as riding roughshod over minority interests.
"While the deal will boost Samsung's restructuring, Samsung
lost the faith of a lot of foreign and minority shareholders,"
said Kang Dong-oh, a proxy representative for an online forum of
minority shareholders against the merger.
Each of the two firms has stakes in key Samsung companies,
including flagship tech giant Samsung Electronics. With
73-year-old group patriarch Lee Kun-hee hospitalised following a
heart attack last year, the C&T-Cheil merger consolidates
holdings into one entity firmly under the control of 47-year-old
heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee and his two sisters.
Investors and analysts predict the Lees may now attempt to
further consolidate control of Samsung Electronics by having it
acquire IT services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd, or even
by splitting Samsung Electronics into an operating company and a
holding company through which they can exert control.
Samsung has promised post-deal measures including higher
dividends and a governance committee. "We will listen to those
who opposed the deal and pledge to better engage with our
shareholders and be more open to their input and feedback," C&T
and Cheil said in a joint statement.
Shares in both C&T and Cheil fell sharply after the vote,
dropping 10.4 percent and 7.7 percent respectively, as those
among investors who had been hoping bid terms might be sweetened
exited the stocks.
'SCARY SHAREHOLDERS'
Even though it fell short on Friday, Elliott's campaign is
expected to compel other family conglomerates, or 'chaebols',
which dominate the Korean economy, to be more mindful of
minority investors. South Korean stocks often trade at discounts
to global peers due to opaque shareholding structures and low
dividends.
"The chaebols won't be able to simply have their way
anymore. They have probably all realised now how scary
shareholders and the market can be," said Park Jung-hoon, fund
manager at HDC Asset Management.
During the spat Elliott filed for two injunctions to stop
the vote taking place. With a stake of more than 2 percent in
the merged entity, deal-watchers expect it to continue
challenging Samsung with lawsuits.
"Elliott is disappointed that the takeover appears to have
been approved against the wishes of so many independent
shareholders and reserves all options at its disposal," the fund
said in a statement.
Turnout for the vote was high, with 83.57 percent of
eligible votes cast. Roughly 1,000 people crowded a conference
hall and three overflow rooms reserved for the meeting in
southern Seoul.
C&T's biggest shareholder, South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS), cast its 11.2 percent voting stake in favour of
the deal, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter,
providing decisive support for Samsung.
The NPS made its decision without consulting an external
committee that it sometimes calls upon for difficult votes - and
which often votes against company management. The committee on
Friday made a rare statement saying it was regrettable that it
was not consulted.
The pension fund declined to comment.
