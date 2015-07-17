SEOUL, July 17 Turnout was high at a shareholder
vote on Friday to decide the fate of an $8 billion merger
between two Samsung Group companies, with 83.57
percent of eligible Samsung C&T Corp voting shares
cast, the company said.
Counting of votes is under way during a meeting in Seoul
that was punctuated by spirited debate among investors present.
Samsung C&T needs the approval of two-thirds of shares voted at
the meeting to proceed with a takeover by sister firm Cheil
Industries Inc.
The merger, which would help ease generational succession at
South Korea's largest conglomerate, has drawn opposition from
U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, which says the deal
undervalues C&T.
Shareholders in Cheil Industries approved the merger earlier
on Friday, as expected.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe
and Kenneth Maxwell)